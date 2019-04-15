Milwaukee Black Restaurant April 17th to 21st

It is Black Restaurant Week in Milwaukee Again! This year marks the 4th installment of the week that is meant to bring exposure and increased revenues to some of the city’s best. BlankSpace MKE is one of a few organizations that will suggest restaurants for the week, and in dong so those restaurants have reported increased revenues.

One of the highlighted restaurants this year is Funky Fresh Spring Rolls located in the Sherman Phoenix. They serve a variety of spring rolls in which I have personal experience with, as well as their quinoa salad which goes great as aside item.

If you are looking for recommendations the Bronzeville area is brimming with delicious black excellence. One of my favorites is MI Casa Su Casa an intimidate café setting that serves food fresh from the oven. Located at 1835 N MLK Drive, you can find them close to other places like Rise and Grind Cafe, or On The Bayou. Enjoy Milwaukee Recycle the black dollar.