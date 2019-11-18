Milwaukee Born NFL Player Finally Gets Another Shot?

Pro football player turner activist Colin R Kaepernick, was contacted this past week for a NFL sponsored workout. Many including Kaepernick’s camp, we confused by the sudden generosity by the League. The skepticism was well place, as red flags were drawn at first after Kaepernick himself was not aware of the workout only 4 days prior. The process ultimately caused him to switch locations, as reports of a waiver that would have caused kaepernick to agree to no further legal action against the league, and no media at workout was a pre requisite.

The waiver would have allowed the league to protect itself against any further legal action, and by controlling what media if any that could attend, the process would not be as transparent as Kaepernick hoped for. The workout eventually took place at Drew High-school in Riverdale Georgia where multiple reports, and videos shows that he is still very elite. What are your thoughts? Was the process shaky from the start? Are you rooting for your fellow Milwaukee-an