Milwaukee CoC Announcements: Warming Room Updates

In response to low temperatures forecasted next week, Milwaukee Continuum of Care partners Capuchin Community Services (St. Benedict the Moor) will provide overnight shelter to up to 80 single adults and Repairers of the Breachwill provide overnight shelter to up to 60 single adults, both opening on nights with temperatures forecasted to be 20 degrees or below.

St. Benedict the Moor’s warming room, located at 924 W. State Street in Milwaukee, will be open to provide single adults with overnight shelter from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am. St. Benedict the Moor’s warming room will be accessible through 2-1-1 referral and walk in. Repairers of the Breach’s warming room, located at 1335 W. Vliet Street, will admit those in need of shelter on a walk-in basis from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm and will be open as an overnight shelter until 7:00 am. Milwaukee Rescue Mission Safe Harbor emergency shelter, located at 1820 W. Wells St. in Milwaukee, will expand their capacity to add an additional 50 overnight shelter beds for single adult men beginning next week.

Continuum of Care emergency shelters Guest House of Milwaukee and Salvation Army of Milwaukee have also recently expanded their overnight shelter capacity to keep more people who are unsheltered safe and out of the cold weather. Additional Milwaukee warming room location information will be announced at a later date.

Those seeking safety from the cold during the daytime in Milwaukee County are encouraged to go to:

Repairers of the Breach (1335 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee) open Mondays through Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Salvation Army Corps locations at 1645 N. 25th St., Milwaukee, open Mondays through Fridays 9:00 am – 3:00 pm; 4129 W. Villard Ave., Milwaukee, open Mondays through Fridays 9:00 am – 4:00 pm; 2900 W. Coldspring Road., Greenfield, open 9:30 am – 3 pm, Mondays through Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

Milwaukee Rescue Mission (1820 W. Wells St., Milwaukee) open for day shelter any days the temperature is forecasted to be 32 degrees or below.

Any public building such as Milwaukee County Public Library branches or Milwaukee County Senior Centers. Milwaukee Public Library Locations and Hours Milwaukee County Federated Library System Locations and Hours Milwaukee County Senior Center Locations



All those seeking shelter, energy assistance or other supportive services in Milwaukee County should contact 2-1-1 for assistance and referrals to community resources through any of the following means:

Dial: 2-1-1, or (414) 773-0211

To avoid being charged a long-distance fee, call 2-1-1 toll-free at (866) 211-3380

Text your zip code: TXT-211{898-211} Mon- Fri 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Chat online: www.impactinc.org/impact-211

Visit: Coordinated Entry for Homeless Services (Resource Center), 1918 N. 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212- Alley Entrance, Walk in Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 8am -11:30am, Tuesdays 1pm – 3:30pm

Email: [email protected] if special accommodations are needed to complete a services assessment.