Milwaukee Continuum of Care Holding Annual Point in Time Count of the Homeless

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Continuum of Care, Institute for Community Alliances, City of Milwaukee Community Development Grants Administration, Pathfinders, Milwaukee County Housing Division, Hope House, IMPACT Inc. and several other homeless services partners will be reaching out to conduct an annual Point in Time event organized to count and provide support to single adults, Veterans and families experiencing homelessness beginning on Wednesday, January 23rd in Milwaukee County.

Point in Time count organizers counted 871 total persons experiencing homelessness at the 2018 event, and 18% of those counted were in an unsheltered housing situation. The 2019 Point in Time event will provide those experiencing homelessness in Milwaukee County with contact from street outreach teams, access to warming rooms for shelter, connections to public benefits, and fulfillment of basic needs such as winter clothing, sleeping bags and hygiene items. Outreach teams and volunteers for the Point in Time count conduct intake surveys on January 23rd through January 30th to generating a data snapshot for HUD, allowing the Continuum of Care to plan for funding and services needed to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness in our community.