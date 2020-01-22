Milwaukee County Executive Candidate Forum Tomorrow

Hosted by the North Shore Republican Branch of Milwaukee County

Just a friendly reminder that January 23 at 7pm in the auditorium of Nicolet High

School (6701 N Jean Nicolet Rd.) the North Shore Republicans are hosting a candidate forum for Milwaukee County Executive. The event is expected to run until 8:15.

As you know, there is controversy right now about valid nomination papers in the race. One candidate filed a complaint against two of his opponents. Those two candidates have now filed an appeal in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

All three candidates involved have committed to attending tomorrow’s event. There is a very good chance there could be fireworks relating to the issue as well as others relating to the inner workings of County government.

We hope you can attend the forum! It would also be great if you could promote it on any community calendar that you may have.