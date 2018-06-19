Milwaukee County Foster Youth honored for academic achievement

(MADISON) – 50 current and former foster youth were honored for their academic accomplishments at a special celebration held today at the Wisconsin Executive Residence. First Lady Tonette Walker joined Department of Children and Families Secretary EloiseAnderson for DCF’s sixth annual Foster Youth Graduation Ceremony, which recognizes young adults for their recent graduations from high school or other post-secondary educational milestones.

Foster youth must overcome many challenges—including being removed from biological family and often, moves between foster homes, caseworkers, and schools. Nationally, only about 54% of foster youth will graduate from high school and only 2% will go onto college.

“Many foster youth face struggles most of us couldn’t imagine,” said First Lady Tonette Walker. “When we learn about young people who beat the odds and achieve success, it’s time to celebrate.Resilience, perseverance, hope – these are just a few of the lessons we can learn from thegraduates here today.”

The 50 graduates who were able to attend the celebration represented the 114 foster youth throughout Wisconsin who are known to have reached commencement in the 2017/18 academic year.

Locally, 14 students from Milwaukee were recognized: Calvin Hurns, Dosha Joi, Angelia Balsamo, Quantaya Robinson, Ariel Jackson, Antonio Collins, Brittney Flynn, Peaches Morrow, Angel Hill, Fatimah Muhammad, Shantavia Vornes, Miracle Hollins, Jestice Gray, and Pedro Rivas.