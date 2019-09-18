Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Honored

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Captain Michael Hannah was recently named one of the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 Under 40 Award winners in 2019. Captain Hannah sets high standards for himself and his subordinates by being unstoppable despite any obstacles, pressures, or demands that would potentially derail others. He believes that leadership is not about the title, but about persuading others to follow along in the journey. In the 11 years he has been with the MCSO, his leadership has shined through during his training sessions, which he provides not only for new recruits, but also to the CERT (Correctional Emergency Response Team) inside the jail. Captain Hannah is motivated by the opportunity to train both new and veteran officers; he is most fulfilled when sharing his knowledge and watching others grow to accomplish their goals.

In 2018, he was appointed as jail CERT commander; he is currently the head of the jail’s discipline housing unit and the special management team. Because he is a state-trained Principals of Subject Control (PSC) instructor and a certified wellness instructor, Hannah regularly instructs the correctional staff to maintain compliance with the state of Wisconsin.

Alongside his training, he also received a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s award for coordinating a successful fundraiser which generated goodwill with area agencies and raised over $3,000 for MCSO special events. He also acts as a basketball coach at his 10-year-old son’s school in his spare time.