Milwaukee County urges residents to apply for Energy Assistance before season ends

Eligible residents encouraged to apply for assistance prior to May 15.

Milwaukee, WI (May 8, 2017) – Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is urging eligible residents to

apply for Energy Assistance prior to the season end on May 15. The Department of Health and Human

Services administers Energy Assistance a one-time payment for eligible residents, covering a portion of

their energy costs.

“Last season our program helped more than 56,000 households stay warm and keep the lights on.

“Last season our program helped more than 56,000 households stay warm and keep the lights on. This

year we have already served more than 60,000 households and plan to serve more than ever before,” says

County Executive Chris Abele. “This service provides an average benefit of almost $500 to those who

apply. We are eager to provide this service to ease the burden of utility bills for the thousands of senior

citizens and working families with know this benefit can assist.”

Eligible residents can schedule appointments to apply for WHEAP prior to May 15, 2017. They can call

414-270- 4-MKE, or go online to www.energyassistancemke.org. There are also flexible walk-in options

at our six service locations, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon:

● Northwest – 4906 W Fond du Lac Avenue

● North – 6918 W Brown Deer Road (NEW SITE THIS SEASON)

● Downtown – 728 N James Lovell Street (7th and Wisconsin)

● West Allis – 6761 W Greenfield Ave

● Southeast – 2701 S Chase Ave (between Lincoln and Oklahoma)

● South – 5663 S 27th Street (NEW SITE THIS SEASON)

The Energy Assistance Program has also expanded phone service capacity to accommodate the increase

in applicants scheduling appointments over the phone as an effort to decrease wait time in lines at

locations. This year, the program expanded outreach to the far north and south sides of Milwaukee with

two new locations and a marketing campaign featuring billboards, bus ads and radio advertisements. The

media are encouraged to share our Public Service Announcement in both English and Spanish to

encourage residents to explore if they are eligible and to apply.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as WHEAP, is a state program that is

administered in Milwaukee County by the Department of Health and Human Services. WHEAP provides

a one-time payment for eligible residents, covering a portion of their energy costs.

For more information on Energy Assistance or to schedule an appointment, visit

www.energyassistancemke.org. To schedule an interview, please contact Katy Glodosky at 414-323- 6362

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Milwaukee County

or [email protected]

Interviews available:

● Diane Zettelmeier, Energy Assistance Program Coordinator, Milwaukee County Department of

Health and Human Services

● Cynthia, a Milwaukee County resident who benefited from the program as her bills piled up after

the death of her mother, found relief once she learned about the program

About the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services

The mission of the Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services is to enhance the quality

of life for individuals who need support living healthy, independent, and safe lives within our

community. Our vision is to be recognized as the public model of excellence, leadership, and partnership

in human services driving superior outcomes for our community.