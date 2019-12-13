Milwaukee Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest

A tip provided using the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers hotline has resulted in the arrest of a suspect sought in connection with an armed robbery. This is great news and whoever you are who called — I want to publicly commend you.

On behalf of the community, thank you and great work providing your valuable tip! As I’ve said before, crime doesn’t pay but Milwaukee Crime Stoppers does.

The arrest is just the first of what I expect to be many using Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, and I strongly encourage the community to utilize this anonymous way of helping catch criminals and reducing crime in Milwaukee. The public has its eyes and ears in far too many places for the bad guys to think they will go unpunished for their crimes!

Individuals with information related to criminal activity, including those committing serious felony crimes, and fugitives, should call the anonymous tip line at 414-224-TIPS (8477) or visit www.MilwaukeeCrimeStoppers.com. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest can receive cash rewards up to $1,000.

It is incumbent upon all of us to play an active role in reclaiming our city. So I ask everyone to make sure to share the number.

Let’s see what the next Crime Stoppers arrest is all about!