Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services Adapts Operations and Inspection Processes

Beginning Thursday, March 26, 2020, the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services will modify its operations and building inspection protocols so that construction activity can continue safely in the city.

Commissioner Erica Lewandowski announced the changes following consultations with industry representatives and city department heads including Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik.

The revised procedures include:

Reestablishing limited operations at the City of Milwaukee Permit and Development Center. While not open to the public, the Center will have a drop off location for plans and staff will conduct reviews and issue permits.

Incorporation of live video inspection and photos in lieu of some on-site inspections.

New requirements for on-site inspections that significantly restrict person-to-person contact in order to fully comply with recommended safety guidelines, including social distancing.

“Our highest priority is safety. That means full compliance with building codes and complete adherence to public health recommendations by our teams as well as our customers,” Commissioner Lewandowski said. “We are in a challenging time, and, like everyone, we are adapting the way we do business.”

DNS offices remain closed to walk in traffic. Answers to specific questions regarding building inspection, plan review, and permitting procedures are available on the Department of Neighborhood Services website at city.milwaukee.gov/DNS. For Inspection related questions call 286-2268, and for Development Center information call 286-8207.