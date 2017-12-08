The video heard around the world that has everyone in Milwaukee talking, starring two young Milwaukee princesses, is the most adorable aspect of a city underrated with talent.

Aryn and Savannah, of Milwaukee Excellence Charter School, recently lead a video titled, “Excellence First,” that depicted a very positive view of middle school for the city. It has since gotten the attention of the entire world, including the watchful eye of an impressed Michelle Obama, who was taken aback by the musical art and commented on how proud she was on her Instagram page.

Jemele Hill, of Sports center, also followed the story and shared the video for millions to see countless times. The two girls have now become local celebrities, with the video having almost 70,000 views on You Tube since the debut release of the video itself.

One of the key lyrics from the video has the girls repeating the lines, “I am smart. I am strong. I’m a queen. I’m a king. I can achieve anything.”



This is just one of the biggest examples of how youth means nothing when it comes to talent, Millennial Magic comes in all shapes and sizes. These two young girls, and their entire class roster, embody a positive image of a generation that is sometimes plagued with a negative media circuit.

Talent is everything and here’s to hoping that success continues to follow young queens like these two for years to come.

Congrats to those two beautiful young ladies and to Terrance Sims for the creation of a polarizing video that exudes in love, grace and knowledge.

Written By: Quardeay Julien