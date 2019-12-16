Milwaukee Habitat Launches Harambee Neighborhood Revitalization Project

Bader Philanthropies, Inc. and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity are hosting a launch event at 3459 N. 3rd (vacant lot) in the Harambee Neighborhood on Thursday, December 19, at 10 a.m. on the future sites of the new Harambee Neighborhood Revitalization Project. (A heated tent will be at the event).The community project, a few of the future sites, as well as large 4’X4’ signs illustrating the need in the community will be unveiled during the event.