Milwaukee Health Services Inc. (MHSI), Molina Healthcare, Devin Harris, founder of the 34 Ways to Assist Foundation, Gruber Law Offices, Feeding America, and Walmart will jointly host a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway and Health Screening on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at their Martin Luther King, Jr. Heritage Health Center location at 2555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Thanksgiving dawns the beginning of the holidays and represents a season of giving.

“Thanksgiving is the best time of year, because I’ve got so much to be thankful for, including every single one of my constituents,” said Congresswoman Gwen Moore. “This year I’m joining the Seventh Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway to raise awareness about how important it is to give back to the community because every Milwaukeean deserves a full belly of hot food on our day of thanks. I’m so grateful to Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. and Molina Healthcare for helping us get there.”

“The primary objective of the Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway and health screening is to provide both access to health care services and supply a nutritious holiday dinner,” says Pamela Clark, Corporate Communications Specialist for Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. “Community service has always been an important part of the mission of MHSI. The Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway provides an opportunity for our employees and collaborating partners to give back to the community we serve.”

“Molina Healthcare is committed to serving the Milwaukee community,” says Babette Honore, Director of Community Engagement for Molina Healthcare. “By partnering with organizations such as Milwaukee Health Services, Inc., 34 Ways to Assist Foundation, Feeding America, The Gruber Law Offices and Walmart, we can work together to increase access to community resources for individuals and families who need assistance.”

Milwaukee native Devin Harris, guard for the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks, is the founder of the 34 Ways to Assist Foundation. “Devin’s belief is that he is greatly blessed in so many ways through his career as a professional athlete, and his desire is to give back to these communities he calls home as they have given to him.