Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. to Offer Crucial Catch – Intercept Cancer Event

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. will host Crucial Catch Day – Intercept Cancer event, thanks to a partnership between the American Cancer Society and The National Football League. The event is an opportunity to provide cancer outreach and education to increase awareness, help the community reduce cancer risk, and promote cancer prevention and regular screenings that would include cervical cancer screening or mammograms.

The event will be held on October 25, 2018 at the MLK Heritage Health Center from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Community members are invited to attend the event and learn more about ways to reduce their risks and the potential for screening to prevent cancer or to find it early when it is most treatable.

This event is made possible through a grant from the American Cancer Society, funded by the National Football League. The NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative provides funding to support cancer prevention and early detection activities aimed to reduce the unequal burden of cancer in underserved communities through the American Cancer Society’s Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program.

WHAT: Crucial Catch Day – Intercept Cancer community health event providing the community with free cancer outreach, education and a range of services that would include cervical cancer screening. Complimentary luncheon, guest speakers, entertainment and prizes. Meet Super Bowl Legends LeRoy Butler and George Koonce. Enter to win a trip to St. Louis, MO to see Cedric “The Entertainer”

WHEN: October 25, 2018 from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM

WHERE: MLK Heritage Health Center

2555 N. Martin Luther King Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53212

414-372-8080