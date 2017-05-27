Milwaukee Man Dies After Smoking Synthetic Pot With Girlfriend

Synthetic Cannabinoids refer to man made mind-altering chemicals that are typically sprayed on dried plant material so they can be smoked.

Detrimental to an individuals health if used, this chemically induced drug has been known to claim the lives of many. This time the victim’s name was Kenneth Taylor.

On Thursday May 25th, the life of Mr. Kenneth Taylor came to an abrupt end after he and his girlfriend smoked artificial pot.

“Synthetic cannabinoids are so potent and so dangerous that there’s no telling how it’s going to act on the individual using them,” said Robert Bell, assistance special agent in charge, DEA.

According to Milwaukee county’s medical examiner report, the initial 911 call was made by Taylor’s 43 year-old girlfriend. She said, after they’d both smoked the synthetic drug, Taylor fell asleep but became unresponsive after some time.

While paramedics did arrive on the scene, they were unable to revive Kenneth Taylor.

“It’s like playing roulette with your life when you’re purchasing something on the street and putting it in your body,” said Bell.

The package that was discovered Thursday night, was that of a synthetic marijuana named, “Dead Man.”

The packet was found on a nearby table beside Taylor’s body.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined pending toxicology tests on Taylor’s body, however. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma.

Taylor is said to have been the most recent local victim of what is commonly known K-2.

Officials say the product often comes in from China and the drugs and potency often changes.

Dangerous to many, and even life-threatening to others, synthetic marijuana products are becoming more deadly each and every day.

Labels of the artificial drugs normally state that they contain “natural” chemicals taken from a wide variety of plants, leading youth and young adults to believe that the drug is safe.

It has also been said that the chemicals used in the synthetic substance is hard to detect many of the chemicals by simply drug testing, which is another reason people tend to be more open to using the drug.

The medical examiner’s office says Kenneth Taylor’s death is the third death in recent months that they believe is linked to synthetic marijuana.

“If we don’t get you today, we’re coming after you if you’re selling these kinds of substances and putting our kids and our youth and our communities at risk,” said Bell.

Sources: National Institute of Drug Abuse, AP Wire Service & Myra Sanchick, (Fox6 Now)