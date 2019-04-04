Milwaukee Marathon Road Closures to Affect 10th District Streets

Alderman Michael J. Murphy shares the following information concerning a traffic alert for the Milwaukee Marathon on Saturday, April 6:

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced traffic changes for the Milwaukee Marathon on Saturday, April 6. The 26.2 mile Milwaukee Marathon begins and ends at Fiserv Forum and will wind through Milwaukee, visiting many neighborhoods, including the 10th District.

Rolling street closures along the route start on April 6 at 6 a.m. and will stay in effect until 2:30 p.m. There are four areas along the race course that will be closed affecting the 10th District:

W. Lloyd St. from N. Sherman Bl. to N. 60th St.

N. 60th St. from W. Lloyd St. to W. Washington Bl.

W. Washington Bl. from N. 60th St. to N. Hawley Rd.

N. Hawley Rd. from W. Washington Bl. to W. Vliet St.

Roads may be closed several hours earlier to ensure the course is clear and safe for runners. Please pay attention to posted road closure signs. North/south vehicle traffic will be very limited during this race. DPW suggests making use of the I-43 freeway or WIS 175 (Stadium Freeway).

Residents, churches, restaurants and other businesses, and all other organizations with driveways on the route should be aware that access during the races will be limited – make your travel/parking plans accordingly.

A full map of the marathon route and a full list of street closures can be found athttps://runmilwaukee.com/race-details/#course.