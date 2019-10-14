Milwaukee Moves

It’s so often that we hear about the many negative events that happen in our city day in and day out. But I must say, over the past week Milwaukee has been killing it. There were so many events and awards given out for the great things people in Milwaukee are doing.

Just to name a few:

Milwaukee Pastor Kenneth Lock II [Evolve Church] made history while becoming the Official Head Chaplain of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is the youngest Chaplain in the NBA. But his work doesn’t stop there. Pastor Lock is also the official Milwaukee Bucks barber. That makes him the first NBA team barber to become Chaplain.

Milwaukee’s own, Janice Matthews, 33 year old breast cancer survivor, was honored at the 2nd Annual Jacarrie Kicks4Kids Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch. Matthews is a phenomenal Mother and a true fighter. Throughout her journey she pushed and continued to push. Her recognition was well deserved.

Speaking of Jacarrie Kicks4Kids, Jacarrie Carr and Brother Heal the Hood, Ajamou Butler both received awards in Madison this week at the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. Jacarrie received the Non-profit Organization of the Year Award and Ajamou received the Social Justice Leader of the Year Award. Both awards well deserved.

Eric Thomas came into to inspire the city. He appeared to be at Marquette University and the Harley Davidson Museum for the Keeping it 100 Men’s Conference.

There was so much positive energy in the city this week. It was so exciting to hear about all the great news and positive engagements the occurred. It’s so important that we hear so much more of it. No one wants to get lost in the sauce hearing nothing but negativity. No one wants to dwell in those negative places.

Doing positive things and being great should be a priority. It’s what gives you a reason to go on; a reason to live; a reason to fight; a reason to become better. It’s what gives our young people hope. It’s what could change their lives.

The more positive things we continue to see in our city the more positive things will happen. I would like to personally congratulate each and everyone who is deserving of recognition- those mentioned and those who are not. It take a city like us to focus on our greatness to become a greater city. The better we get as a community, the better we get as a city. The better we get as a city the better we get as a world.

With that being said, continue to live and live well. Focus on your dreams. Fight for your best life. Live out your best life. You can truly make this world a better place.