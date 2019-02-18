Milwaukee Native Tackles NFL And Wins

I was once employed at a place where I questioned the motivation of the mission at hand. We worked with “at risk” individuals giving them what was supposed to give structure and resources. I disagreed with the methods and the spending, but due to my situation at the time, I did not quit, I finished out my contract. However I did not attempt to renew it as a show of protest.

We take a stand for what we believe in, especially when there are other lives affected. Unfortunately, many are more concerned with what they will loose in the process, but one man decided that his cause was bigger than his million dollar paychecks, and after a long battle he tasted victory.

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first kneeled two years ago in protest of injustices towards African Americans, and we now know as a direct result of that he was unemployed. After filing a collusion case against the NFL last year, some suspected it as a desperation move with no real chance. Born in Milwaukee and adopted at a young age, Colin has broken through adversity his entire life, breaking records in high school and college.

Even after his protest cost him his job, that resilience earned him a deal with Nike as the face of their “just do it” campaign. Some opposed, even boycotted, but the Kaepernick effect proved too much as Nikes stock rose.

His latest and perhaps greatest victory, took place this past week, when it was announced that his case would be settled, proving he was being blacked-balled from the NFL, while paying him an undisclosed amount of money that is expected be in the 80 million dollar range. His lawyer also predicts he will be signed by an NFL team going forward.

Well deserved Mr Kaepernick thank you for your efforts.