Milwaukee nonprofits collaborate to create benches for Victory Over Violence Park

MILWAUKEE (June 12, 2019) … Local Milwaukee organizations Home GR/OWN and the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) Teen Internship Program are partnering with attendees from The Furniture Society’s annual conference at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), June 19 – 22, 2019 to create furniture for installation at Victory Over Violence Park in Milwaukee, in an initiative called, the “Craft for a Greater Good Project.”

“This project provides an opportunity for multiple organizations to begin a dialogue about how craft impacts a park, a neighborhood, and a child’s education, and to work together on a project that positively impacts the Milwaukee community,” said Maggie Sasso, Vice President of The Furniture Society’s Board of Trustees and Textile Lab Technician at MIAD.

WHO & WHAT: Approximately 200 makers, designers, educators, students and furniture enthusiasts from around the country, including MIAD students, alumni, and staff, will actively participate in creating the public works through hands-on sessions. Specifically, they will construct a bench using urban Honey Locust wood donated by Hoppe Tree Service and found materials (such as old chairs, garden implements and other unique materials) collected by MAM Teen Internship Program students. After the conference concludes, teens in the MAM program will complete the bench and develop engaging signage describing the process and impact of this project on Victory Over Violence Park.

Madison-based artist Tom Loeser designed the benches. Loeser is head of the University of Wisconsin- Madison’s wood/furniture program.

WHEN & WHERE:

• The benches will be constructed at MIAD, 273 E. Erie St., in the college’s expansive 3D Lab during the following times:

o Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21, 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.

o Saturday,June22,2:45–4p.m.

• The benches will be installed at Victory Over Violence Park in time for the Bronzeville Week

celebrations August 3 – 10).

ABOUT THE PROJECT PARTNERS: