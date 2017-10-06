Milwaukee now hiring City Laborers

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II is encouraging residents to apply for city employment opportunities. Are you a current CDL or CDL permit holder in search of an exciting and physically challenging career with the City of Milwaukee? If so, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been looking for. The City of Milwaukee seeks qualified individuals to fill the position of City Laborer, working in the Department of Public Works. City Laborers perform light to heavy manual work throughout the City of Milwaukee.

Alderman Stamper says, “The City is a wonderful place to work and offers a chance for its employees to climb the career ladder. I am excited to offer these opportunities to job seekers and would welcome some new faces on our City team.”

Most City Laborers work in one of the following areas: Streets, Sewers, Electrical Services, Sanitation, Water and/or Forestry; assignment to an area is based on the needs of the City. Qualified applicants must have either a CDL or a CDL permit at the time of application (both without the air brakes restriction) and throughout the selection process, be at least 18 years of age, and have a good driving record at the time of application, throughout the selection process and throughout employment.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. There are many openings for this exciting, entry-level opportunity; starting pay for City of Milwaukee residents is $15.10 per hour.

Questions may be directed to Nola Nelson, DER HR Analyst-Sr., at 414.286.5066, or to Flowers Nash, DER Diversity Recruiter, at 414.286.5024.

For more information or to apply, please visit: https://www.jobaps.com/MIL/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=1709&R2=1013DC&R3=002