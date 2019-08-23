Milwaukee PBS Producer Joins Milwaukee Media Legends as ‘Hall of Fame’ Member

One of the driving creative forces behind Black Nouveau, Everett L. Marshburn, will be inducted in the Milwaukee Press Club’s 2019 Media Hall of Fame in November. Marshburn is honored with this extraordinary distinction for his decades-long passion to provide a platform and a voice to Milwaukee’s African American community.

“I am surprised and humbled by this honor,” said Everett L. Marshburn. “I am proud to be considered worthy of joining such a prestigious fellowship.”

Marshburn will be inducted, along with seven other leaders in Milwaukee’s media industry, for their “immeasurable contributions to local journalism.” During his tenure at Milwaukee PBS, Marshburn has served as the Producer of Black Nouveau, and also produced several documentaries that highlight the issues, culture, history and challenges affecting African Americans in southeastern Wisconsin. These include “Freedom Walkers for Milwaukee,”

“Jobs,” “This Little Light of Mine,” “Stories from the Homefront” and “Crossing the Bridge: A Black Nouveau Special.” Now in its 27th year, Black Nouveau is one of the nation’s longest running local monthly series and airs every first Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS 10.

“Everett is dedicated to producing stories about the African American community that aren’t being told,” said Bohdan Zachary, General Manager of Milwaukee PBS. “He is essential to Milwaukee PBS’ commitment to produce and broadcast quality programming with topics of importance that reflect the voices and stories of the communities we serve. We are delighted he is being recognized with such a career milestone by the Milwaukee Press Club.”

Marshburn has won numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including: five Emmy Awards, two CINE Golden Eagles, a duPont Silver Baton from the Columbia University Journalism School, two Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards, a Gracie Allen award, three awards from the National Black Programming Consortium, and more than a dozen NABJ Salute to Excellence awards. He was the 2018 recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Journalist of Distinction Award, the 2014 recipient of the Bayard Rustin Leadership Award from Diverse and Resilient in Milwaukee; a 2013 Inductee into Maryland Public Television’s Alumni Wall of Honor; and the 2012 Black Excellence Award in the field of Media from the Milwaukee Times.

The Milwaukee Press Club, founded in 1885, is the oldest continuously operating press club in North America. For additional information about the Milwaukee Press Club and previous inductees to the Media Hall of Fame, visitwww.milwaukeepressclub.org.

About Milwaukee PBS

Milwaukee PBS is southeastern Wisconsin’s premier non-commercial media organization. Milwaukee PBS consists of two high-definition television stations, WMVS and WMVT, and four additional digital television services. The Milwaukee PBS stations are the area’s only over-the-air source for PBS and other national public television programs. The stations are watched by over 627,770 viewers each week throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Milwaukee PBS is a viewer-supported service of Milwaukee Area Technical College. MATC is a two-year vocational-technical college based in Milwaukee, WI offering day, evening and weekend classes on four campuses. For more information, visit www.MilwaukeePBS.org.