This Post is Reposted From Megan Pospychala At Fox 6 Now

Milwaukee police are searching for a 17-year-old mother and her three-month-old twin sons.

Robin McDonald

Police say 17-year-old Robin McDonald, and her two sons, Karter and Kartier Mayhall, were last seen near 56th and Hampton Saturday morning, August 19th around 5:30 a.m.

McDonald is described as 5’9″ tall, 145 pounds, slim build, and long hair.



Anyone with information about Robin McDonald and her infant twins is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

