Milwaukee Postmaster Announces New Posting of Job Openings Job seekers urged to create online profile and apply between March 20, 2018 thru March 26, 2018 MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Post Office will be posting new City Carrier Assistant (CCA) positions. Jobseekers in the community are encouraged to build their online profile and apply at http://usps.com/employment. The posting will open on Tuesday – March 20, 2018 and close at midnight on Monday – March 26, 2018. The CCA is a new category of non-career employee and is the path to possible future employment as a full-time mail carrier with Postal career employee status. Starting pay is $16.78 per hour. CCAs will be appointed for a term not to exceed 360 calendar days. At the end of the term, CCAs are eligible for reappointment for another 360-day term. CCAs will enjoy benefits including salary increases, vacation time, and an opportunity to enroll in a health benefits plan after 360 days of employment. Positions are posted online at http://usps.com/employment. All applications must be submitted online. Immediately after an application is accepted, applicants will be directed to information to assist in preparing for the Postal Entrance Examination 473. Although this is the only test support material made available by the Postal Service, applicants might also choose to acquire additional test practice material from outside sources such as a library, bookstore, or online search. A minimum score of 70 (excluding veterans’ preference points) is required to be considered for the position. Higher scores are given hiring preference, so it is very important to be prepared and do well on this exam. To be considered for employment, an applicant must also have a valid state driver’s license, demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record, and successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening. The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.