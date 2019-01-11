Milwaukee Press Club Launches Call for Nominations

Deadline Friday Jan 11

Submit local community leaders worthy of cover-story recognition at the City Birthday Party

The Milwaukee Press Club will be celebrating the City’s 173rd birthday on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The celebration will highlight Milwaukee’s history and celebrate its renaissance that is making our city a destination spot for many. Earlier this year, Milwaukee was profiled in the pages of Vogue magazine, where writer Christina Perez called our city an “unexpected gem.”

As our city becomes nationally recognized as “Milwaukee en Vogue,” the Milwaukee Press Club wants the public to nominate leaders behind this year’s biggest cover stories. Who is pushing Milwaukee toward a brighter future and creating important cover stories for our community. Nominate your cover-story leader through Friday, January 11:

The Milwaukee Press Club will be recognizing the leaders behind this year’s biggest cover stories at the City Birthday Party on Thursday, January 31 at The Grain Exchange. Admission is $35 in advance, or $40 at the door, and includes complimentary appetizers, beer and birthday cake.

Follow the City Birthday Party on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about the event. Admission includes gourmet food stations by Bartolotta Catering, complimentary beer and birthday cake. Cash bar. RSVP by Friday, January 25.