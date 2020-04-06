Milwaukee Recreation provides free, virtual programs during “Safer At Home” order

While the community continues to follow Wisconsin’s “Safer At Home” guidelines, Milwaukee Recreation is working to bring its programming directly to individuals through free videos on social media.

On Sunday, March 29, Milwaukee Recreation launched its “Rec. At Home” initiative with a weekly schedule featuring yoga, fitness, and cooking sessions. Instructors led the courses over Facebook Live.

From Sunday, March 29 – Saturday, April 4, participants frequented Milwaukee Recreation’s Facebook page at an unprecedented rate. The department hosted nine virtual classes and received over 10.3K live video views throughout the first week of virtual programming. All told, the page received 208.4K total impressions, 11.1K engaged users, and 1.6K new page likes for the entire week.

To keep pace with the increasing appetite for at-home content, Milwaukee Recreation is nearly doubling the amount of available classes this week to 17. All classes will be available on the Milwaukee Recreation Facebook page at the time of each session, and will be archived on the Milwaukee Recreation Facebook timeline to watch even after each live session concludes.

See the full Week 2 “Rec. At Home” schedule below:

Monday, April 6

Gentle Yoga (9 a.m.)

Food Preservation 102 (2 p.m.)

Butts & Guts (6:30 p.m.)

At-home Barre (7:15 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 7

Slow Flow Yoga (9 a.m.)

Vinaigrettes, Mayos, and Marinades (2 p.m.)

Body Weight Strength (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 8

No-Waste/Low-Waste Cooking (2 p.m.)

At-home Barre (6:30 p.m.)

Thursday, April 9

Intro to Tae Kwon Do (2 p.m.)

Pre-Ballet (ages 2-4) (4 p.m.)

Family Yoga (5 p.m.)

Yoga Stretch (8 p.m.)

Friday, April 10

Yoga for Runners (9 a.m.)

HIIT Rise & Grind (7 a.m.)

Stocking a Gluten-Free Pantry (2 p.m.)

Saturday, April 11

Slow Flow Yoga (10 a.m.)

“It has been remarkable to see the incredible response to our virtual classes,” Milwaukee Recreation’s senior director Lynn A. Greb said. “Our instructors have continued to lead high-quality programs and engage with individuals via this unique platform. Stress reduction, increasing physical activity, and conquering boredom are just some of the benefits recreation activities provide. We are fortunate to have a team of amazing individuals willing to step up and continue connecting with the community during this crisis situation.”

Along with the Facebook Live courses, Milwaukee Recreation is also posting wellness tips, outdoor education videos, and instructional painting videos.