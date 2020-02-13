Milwaukee Recreation Unveils New Logo With Spring Recreation Guide

MILWAUKEE – Since 1911, Milwaukee Recreation has continued to innovate its programming to fit the needs of the community. Now, Milwaukee Recreation features a modernized logo to match the department’s decades of growth.

Over time, Milwaukee Recreation, a department of Milwaukee Public Schools, found that many residents believed the department’s programs were only available to MPS students and families. In fact, Milwaukee Recreation is here to serve the entire city of Milwaukee, as well as non-residents from surrounding neighborhoods.

In response to that feedback from Milwaukeeans, the department desired an updated logo to better represent its dedication to the entire community. Throughout the past year, Milwaukee Recreation worked directly with Chamness Group to produce and implement a new logo. While senior-level management, the marketing team, and Chamness Group led the re-design process, every full-time staff member for Milwaukee Recreation played a role, providing input on the department’s branding in interviews throughout 2019, as well as selecting navy blue as the standard color in a staff-wide survey.

Milwaukee Recreation launched the new logo today, Thursday, Feb. 13, after using a creative social media campaign to promote the unveiling. Watch the official logo video here