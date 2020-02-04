Milwaukee Rep presents “Eclipsed” March 3 – 29

Danai Gurira’s

ECLIPSED

March 3 – 29, 2020

With

Ashleigh Awusie, Nancy Moricette, Jacqueline Nwabueze,

Matty Sangare and Sola Thompson

ebruary 4, 2020 [Milwaukee, WI] – Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Eclipsed written by Black Panther and “Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira in the Quadracci Powerhouse, March 3 – 29, 2020. Featuring a cast of five extraordinary women including Ashleigh Awusie (Kasimir & Karoline, The Gate Theatre in London) as Wife #2, Nancy Moricette (The Convert, The Public Theater) as Rita, Jacqueline Nwabueze (Measure for Measure, Public Theater Mobile Unit) as Wife #1, Matty Sangare (Brooklyn College )as Wife #4, and Nigerian-born, Milwaukee-raised actress Sola Thompson (La La La Strada, Proboscis Theatre) as Wife #3.

Eclipsed is directed by Associate Artistic Director May Adrales (In The Heights, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Collette Pollard (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Kara Harmon (Steel Magnolias, Guthrie Theater) lighting design by Annie Wiegand (I Was Most Alive With You, Playwrights Horizons), sound design by Fan Zhang (Paris, Atlantic Theater Co), voice and text coaching by Judith Moreland (Poor Yella Rednecks, South Coast Rep), stage management by Kimberly Carolus and assistant director 2019/20 EPR Kelsey Robins.

Eclipsed is a play about five extraordinary women and their tale of hope and resilience set in the midst of the Liberian Civil War. Drawing on reserves of wit and compassion, these defiant women ask: when the fog of battle lifts, could a different destiny emerge? Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, Eclipsed has been called “rare and powerful” by The New York Times and “a must-see production” by New York Magazine.

Every week of the run in March, Milwaukee Rep will highlight the work of three individual women of color who are fighting for the betterment of the community as a Milwaukee SHEro. A Milwaukee SHEro exemplifies the values of dedication to one’s community, collaboration and sisterhood. Nominate a Milwaukee SHEro by visiting this LINK now through February 7, 2020.

Eclipsed is sponsored by WE Energies, Executive Producers Jackie Herd-Barber, Michael Barber and Judy Hansen with Associate ProducersCatherine and Buddy Robinson. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by UPAF.

Eclipsed runs March 3 – 29, 2020 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Friday, March 6 at 8pm. Purchase tickets atwww.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com