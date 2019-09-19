Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces Limited Run Play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit at the Arc Theatre at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel

Featuring Rep Favorites Di’Monte Henning, Michael Doherty, James Pickering and Laura Gordon

September 18, 2019 – (Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater is partnering with Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel to produce White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, a one-person “theater experiment” by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.

With no director, no set and no rehearsal, only a sealed script waits onstage for the solitary performer inWhite Rabbit, Red Rabbit. The result is one-of-a-kind theatrical experience full of surprises where the play stays the same, but the production is entirely new. Performed by theater heavyweights Nathan Lane, John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon and more, it’s now Milwaukee Rep’s turn to deliver that sealed envelope to Milwaukee’s waiting audiences.

Each of the four performances will feature a different Rep favorite: former Rep Emerging Professional ResidentDi’Monte Henning (Junk, Milwaukee Rep); Michael Doherty, who will be playing the titular role in MilwaukeeRep’s upcoming production of The Nerd; Rep Associate Artist James Pickering, who will be reprising the role of Mr. Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol and Rep Associate Artist Laura Gordon (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep).

The play will run for four performances at the Arc Theatre, a 90-seat black box theater in the new Saint Kate –The Arts Hotel, which opened June 2019.

See White Rabbit, Red Rabbit on the following dates: