Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces Limited Run Play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit at the Arc Theatre at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel

Featuring Rep Favorites Di’Monte Henning, Michael Doherty, James Pickering and Laura Gordon
September 18, 2019 – (Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater is partnering with Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel to produce White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, a one-person “theater experiment” by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.
With no director, no set and no rehearsal, only a sealed script waits onstage for the solitary performer inWhite Rabbit, Red Rabbit. The result is one-of-a-kind theatrical experience full of surprises where the play stays the same, but the production is entirely new. Performed by theater heavyweights Nathan Lane, John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon and more, it’s now Milwaukee Rep’s turn to deliver that sealed envelope to Milwaukee’s waiting audiences.
Each of the four performances will feature a different Rep favorite: former Rep Emerging Professional ResidentDi’Monte Henning (Junk, Milwaukee Rep); Michael Doherty, who will be playing the titular role in MilwaukeeRep’s upcoming production of The Nerd; Rep Associate Artist James Pickering, who will be reprising the role of Mr. Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol and Rep Associate Artist Laura Gordon (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep).
The play will run for four performances at the Arc Theatre, a 90-seat black box theater in the new Saint Kate –The Arts Hotel, which opened June 2019.
See White Rabbit, Red Rabbit on the following dates:
- – Saturday, October 12 at 8pm with Di’Monte Henning
- – Saturday, October 26 at 4pm with Michael Doherty
- – Saturday, November 9 at 8pm with James Pickering
- – Saturday, November 30 at 4pm with Laura Gordon
General admission tickets are priced at $20 for the public and $15 to Rep Subscribers. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
For more information, please visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com###
About Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, Milwaukee’s first and only arts hotel, is the community’s stage. Opened June 4,2019, Saint Kate is more than a hotel. It is a venue – a platform for exploration, connection and expression. From music to dance, painting to sculpture, film to poetry and beyond, Saint Kate celebrates artistic expression in all forms and shines a light on the vibrancy of process, the beauty of progress. Saint Kate is a hub for the established and the emerging, the curious and the visionary. This is a place where creators can feel represented, where they can feel at home. A place where they can come together, meet, collaborate and create.
About Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin in terms of audiences served and one of the largest professional theaters in the country. Each year, The Rep welcomes up to 275,000 people at nearly 700 performances of 15 productions ranging from compelling dramas, powerful classics, new plays and full-scale musicals in its three unique performance venues – the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over 65 years, The Rep has gained a national reputation as an incubator of new work, an agent of community change and a forward-thinking provider of vital arts education programs. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world- class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audiencerepresentative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.
Leave a Reply