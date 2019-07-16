Milwaukee Repertory Theater holds One Day Sale for beloved holiday hit A Christmas Carol on Monday, July 22nd

Plus Casting Announced!

One Day Sale for the hit adaptation of the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol on Monday, July 22. (Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces the return of the popularfor the hit adaptation of the holiday favoriteon

The One Day Sale on Monday, July 22 offers up to a 25% discount on all tickets when using promotional code DICKENS. Purchase tickets at www. MilwaukeeRep .com , by calling The Rep’s Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 East Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. The Rep’s Ticket Office will be open from 9am to 6pm for the One Day Sale and the special pricing online will be available from 7am to 11:59pm. A Christmas Carol runs November 26 – December 24, 2019 in the historic Pabst Theater. Purchase tickets at, by calling The Rep’s Ticket Office ator in-person atin downtown Milwaukee. The Rep’s Ticket Office will be open from 9am to 6pm for the One Day Sale and the special pricing online will be available from 7am to 11:59pm.runs November 26 – December 24, 2019 in the historic Pabst Theater.

Milwaukee Rep favorite Jonathan Wainwright will reprise his role as Scrooge, portraying one of Dicken’s most recognizable characters. The cast also features returning actors Mark Corkins as Marley’s Ghost, Arya Daire as Belle, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Associate Artist Angela Iannone as Mrs. Fezziwig, Associate Artist Reese Madiganas Mr. Cratchit, Christopher Peltier as Young Scrooge, Rep Associate Artist James Pickering as Mr. Fezziwig, Rána Romanas Mrs. Cratchit and introducing Tami Workentin as Ghost of Christmas Past.

A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, is a tale of love, hope and redemption with just the right blend of beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects. It is a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.

A Christmas Carol Young Performer ensemble includes Teddy Anagnostopoulos, Isabel Bastardo, Amalia Cecsarini, Zachary Church, Phinlee Clarkin, Jakobie Jackson, Liam Jeninga, Zachery Lavoe, Ziva Lavoe, Zion Lavoe, Maya O’Day-Biddle, Cody Sims, Lina Singh, Cole Sison, Jack Trettin and Casey Westphal.

A Christmas Carol creative team features music direction by Associate Artist Dan Kazemi, set design by Associate Artist Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Associate Artist Jeff Nellis, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, original music score and music arranged by Associate Artist John Tanner, associate direction byLeda Hoffmann, dialects by Jayne Pink, hair and make-up design by Lara Dalbey, Assistant lighting design by Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, casting by Frank Honts and stage management by Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Wells Fargo and Jay Franke and David Herro with Associate Producers Gretta Assalyand Molly and Tom Duffey. The Equipment Sponsor is Studio Gear.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com

###

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin in terms of audiences served and one of the largest professional theaters in the country. Each year, The Rep welcomes up to 275,000 people at nearly 700 performances of 15 productions ranging from compelling dramas, powerful classics, new plays and full-scale musicals in its three unique performance venues – the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over 65 years, The Rep has gained a national reputation as an incubator of new work, an agent of community change and a forward-thinking provider of vital arts education programs. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements andExecutive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.