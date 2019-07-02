Milwaukee Repertory Theater Iconic American Musical “Westside Story” On Sale Event Broke Box Office Records

(Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater kicks off the 2019/20 Season with a record- breaking on-sale for the iconic American musical West Side Story based on a conception of Jerome Robbinswith book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The Monday, June 24, 2019 on-sale event resulted in nearly $300,000 in sales, making it the highest grossing on-sale for a musical in the Quadracci Powerhouse, beating out last year’s record holder In The Heights. Several performances are nearly sold out and several performances only have individual seats left. Best availability is Sunday-Thursday the first two weeks of the run. West Side Story runs September 17 – October 27, 2019 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224- 9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

West Side Story is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements who is celebrating his 10th Anniversary with Milwaukee Rep and stars Rep newcomers Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions Nat’l Tour) as Tony, Liesl Collazo(On Your Feet, Gateway Playhouse) as Maria, Danielle Marie-Gonzalez (Clueless: The Musical, Signature Theater) as Anita and José-Luis Lopez, Jr. (On Your Feet, Broadway) as Bernardo.

West Side Story creative team includes music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (In The Heights, Ring of Fire at Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Jon Rua (Broadway co-choreographer for The Cher Show andSponge Bob Square Pants), set design by Todd Edward Ivins (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), costume design byAlexander B. Tecoma (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Yael Lubetzky (South Pacific, Drury Lane), co- sound design by Daniel Erdberg (Anything Goes, Arena Stage) and Megan B. Henninger (In The Heights, Milwaukee Rep), with music supervision by Rep Associate Artist John Tanner (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep).

West Side Story is a passionate adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet filled with some of the most unforgettable songs including “Maria,” “Tonight, ”I Feel Pretty” and “America” telling the greatest love story ever told in a larger-than-life musical.