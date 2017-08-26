Milwaukee Teen Arrested For Attacking His Teacher in Front of Class

I may not be old, but I’m old enough to understand the concept of respect. By that, I mean respect for friends, family members and most of all my elders. Sone things I find so hard to understand is how and why a child would even get so out of place and lose respect for another adult – a teacher to be exact.

Its only been one week into Milwaukee Public Schools and already students are Just this past week a Milwaukee teen at South Division High School was arrested for attacking his school teacher. According to The Grio, the attack occurred after an argument escalated into violence.

The reason behind the attack is unknown but to be quite frank… the video showed no violent actions coming from the teacher, so there was no reason for the child to assault the school teacher.

Then again, I could be wrong.. so check it out for yourself.

You can see in the video, that even after the teacher was knocked down, the student continued to punch and yell at him.

The names of the two people involved have not yetbeen released. The school is prohibited to speak on the incident any further because it is now a police matter.

A student at South Division High School is shown telling TMJ4 News reporter that the teacher is well known among the kids.

“He’s kind of like a helper. And he mostly -just like- if someone has a question he’ll help them out, you know? Like if they’re having trouble on something.”

No charges have been made yet, against the teen. Police still need to present the case to the District Attorney’s office.

They are planning to request the charge of battery to a school district official.

What amazes me is that in the background you can hear laughter amongst the teens as they sit and watch the incident take place.

At this point, my only question is, what is this world coming to and what are we not teaching our children?

