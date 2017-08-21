Milwaukee Artist Marshall Twins ‘MT’ Open Up About Music, Personal Life and Living in Milwaukee in Exclusive Interview

Milwaukee is known for many things and during my visit, one of the things I experienced was the festivities of the Bronzeville Festival. Which is a celebration of black culture, black history in Milwaukee and of course black music. Amongst many of the talented individuals, there were two individuals who caught my attention. They are known as MT, which stands for Marshall Twins and if you don’t believe anything else, you better believe that MCJ was able to get a one on one exclusive interview with these influential and talented millennials. So, keep reading to learn more about the local talent in the area!

Q: Who are you exactly? How would you introduce yourselves? Donno: D-0- double n- o “Donno” Dexxx: I’m “Dexxx” wit three x’s – and we are the “Marshall Twins.“

Q: So you guys are a group called MT? What does Marshall stand for? Is that you guys’ last name? Twins: No, that’s where we used to go to school. We graduated from Marshall High, here in Milwaukee. Donno: We used to play basketball there.

Q: Oh really?! Both of you played? Twins: Yep

Q: Wow! Ok. So now, tell me a little bit about yourselves, individually. I also have a twin brother and we are like night and day. Donno: We are the same way! I’m more quiet. In the house and to myself. He’s {Dexxx} more outgoing. (Speaking to Dexxx: “Tell ’em”) Dexxx:I’m more wild.

Q: So you’re more of a people’s person? Dexxx: Yea.

Q: Ok, cool. So as artists, what would you say inspires you guys the most? Donno: The platform that we [have] to speak out and influence people to do other things. Showing them that there’s more to life than just what’s seen in the city.

Q: As far as the city of Milwaukee, correct? Donno: Yea. As far as like, buying into the hatred. we are on a platform where we can influence a lot of kids to be different and show them they can show their emotions freely.

Q: Absolutely and I’ve talked to many different people here in Milwaukee and one of the things that stood out to me the most was how a lot of residents brought up the fact that there was a substantial amount of crime. How do you guys incorporate these type of scenarios and community issues into your music, that will eventually inspire the youth that they can be different from what they may be surrounded with in the city of Milwaukee? Donno: In our music, we like to talk about our upcoming and how we became better and how [financial contributions] opened up many doors for us. Dexxx: Where we came from and what we grew up in helps tells our story.

Q: So you guys’ background and history allows you to inspire youth by displaying to them who you were then and who you have become now? Basically showing that you can thrive off your past, whether good or bad? Twins: Yea exactly. We’re trying to take our family out of poverty and show the youth that they can too.

Q: Yes, I saw you guys perform at the Bronzeville Festival and I loved how you all had the kids up on stage they were having a blast. Based of the love and support that you’ve received so far, would you say that you have a pretty large fan base? Twins: Yea. It’s pretty good.

Q: What’s the most important thing would you guys say is the most important thing to have as an artist? Twins: Creativity and Communication

Q: Communication! That’s a great answer. So now it’s time to get a little nosey [laughs].. so which one of you is the precise one and which one is usually late to interviews, rehearsals and engagements etc…? Donno: I am more precise. That’s like just being the older brother. I’ll take my responsibility. [laughs] Im usually late. I just move slow sometimes.

Q: Thats not too bad! So who is the ladies man out the two you? Donna: uhhhhh Dexxx!

Q: Any artists that have inspired you musically? Dexxx: Chief Kief and the whole Chicago movement. Donno: Drake

Q: I know many artist hate this questions but who do you guys think you sound like the most? Twins: Nobody.

Q: Independent or Record Deal? Twins: Independent. We would rather be able to do what we want to do with no strings. No one telling us what to drop and when to drop.

Q: You guys are youth in Milwaukee, how do you all feel about the youth? Twins: The youth in Milwaukee, right now there’s a lot of violence. Typical stuff you see on the news. We need more programs and mentors that give the youth something to look forward to. It will allow them to stay busy and feed their boredom. Also, the youth tend to let the music here influence them to do bad things. Hopefully we can get to the point where we are able to start offering programs that will empower the youth.

Q: I love that you guys are so young and engaged in the community. So what’s the name of your mixtape? Twins: T4TC (This For The City)

Q: If anyone wanted to contact you how would they get in contact with you guys? Twins: IG: Thereal_Mt Email: [email protected] Web: www.themarshalltwins.com

Check Out MT Latest Video !!