Milwaukee Urban League Celebrates Commitment to Education by Welcoming Students on the First Day of School

(Milwaukee, WI, September 6, 2019) This week, the Milwaukee Urban League welcomed hundreds of students back-to-school at two Milwaukee Public Schools’ elementary schools. Team MUL participated in welcome back rallies at Auer Avenue School and Oliver Wendell Holmes School. This is the first year Auer Avenue School is working with the Milwaukee Urban League as part of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County’s Community Schools Partnership program. MUL also participates in the Community Schools program with North Division High School. Oliver Wendell Holmes is a multi-year participant in MUL’s Project Ready: STEM, a science education-based program initiative from the National Urban League and sponsored locally by GE Healthcare.

“Our involvement in the city’s 53206 Initiative is what makes MUL’s connection to MPS and our education programming so cohesive,” said MUL President and CEO Dr. Eve M. Hall. “MUL partners with Auer Avenue, Holmes, and North Division High School to provide STEM programming, as well as college and career readiness programs.”

In addition to the welcome back-to-school rallies, the Milwaukee Urban League also hosted several events to collect school supplies and backpacks that were donated to students at Holmes, Auer Avenue and other schools in the 53206 neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Urban League was founded in 1919 and is one of the oldest National Urban League affiliates in the country. The MUL focuses on educational and workforce development programs to promote and create economic vibrancy. The goals of MUL are to empower communities and change lives.