Milwaukee Urban League Equal Opportunity Day celebrates local leaders committed to diversity

(Mac) Weddle, retired executive of Northcott Neighborhood House. This award is the MUL’s highest level of appreciation and honors the former National Urban League president and civil rights leader who dedicated his life to achieving access and equity for African Americans

During the luncheon, there will also be a panel of Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee members discussing strategies and intentional outreach being done to engage communities of color and other underrepresented communities during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Each year, Milwaukee Urban League hosts the equal Opportunity Day Luncheon to renew its commitment to providing programs and services for those who seek opportunities for an improved quality of life. Guests come from across the political, social, and economic spectrum to celebrate diversity and inclusion, and to hear from leaders who are making an impact in the community. The Equal Opportunity Day Luncheon also honors individuals and organizations who champion equity and equality, and who advocate on behalf of the underserved and reflect MUL’s mission of “Empowering Communities and Changing Lives.”

The Milwaukee Urban League was founded in 1919 and is one of the oldest Urban League affiliates in the country. MUL focuses on developing successful workforce development and education programs that promote economic vibrancy in Milwaukee’s African-American community.