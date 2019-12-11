Milwaukee Urban League Equal Opportunity Day

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Milwaukee Urban League is hosting the 60th Annual Equal Opportunity Day Luncheon to renew its commitment to proving programs and services for those who seek opportunities to improve their quality of life. Founded in 1919 and celebrating 100 years of service, MUL is one of the oldest National Urban League affiliates in the country.

During the luncheon, MUL also recognizes community leaders and organizations who champion equity and equality and whose actions reflect MUL’s mission of “Empowering Communities and Changing Lives.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Milwaukee Urban League will make an important announcement as it ends the celebration of 100 years of service to the community. This announcement will take place during the luncheon, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The announcement will be made immediately after the presentation of awards to MUL honorees.