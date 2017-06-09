Milwaukee Urban League to Host Annual Black & White Ball

With Ceremonial Changing of the Guard to recognize New President and CEO Dr. Eve M. Hall

MILWAUKEE (June 9, 2017) The Milwaukee Urban League (MUL) will host its 32nd Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, 1001 N. 4th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Miller Lite Entrance) at 5:00 p.m. The theme is “Changing of the Guard: Be the Change” as the organization welcomes new President and CEO, Dr. Eve M. Hall.

The League’s Annual Ball has become one of the most prestigious events recognizing education and youth, economic empowerment and equity and inclusion in the Greater Milwaukee area. Over 1000 guests are expected to attend and will enjoy grooving to the sounds of “The Spinners.” In 2019, The Milwaukee Urban League will celebrate its centennial year. Guests will hear special remarks about what the organization is doing to “Be the Change” as the MUL makes the journey to 100 years. The African American organization has been a stabilizer in Milwaukee for nearly 100 years. It’s truly a testament to the leadership and community support.

“I am honored to be at the helm of an organization with a long lasting history and rich legacy that has made a significant difference in the lives of Milwaukee African Americans,” said Dr. Hall, Milwaukee Urban League president and CEO.

The Honorary Ball Co-chairs for this year are Greg Marcus, Marcus Corporation and Ugo Nwagbarocha, Diamond Disc International. Ball Co-chairs are Melissa Shneyder, U.S. Bank and Jocelyn Johnson, GE Healthcare.

The 32nd Annual Black & White Ball is a black-tie event. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with a champagne reception and silent auction followed by dinner and the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

About the Milwaukee Urban League

The Milwaukee Urban League was founded in 1919. Using a three-prong approach, the League provides services and advocacy in the areas of education and youth, economic empowerment, equity and inclusion.The Milwaukee Urban League works in collaboration with other partners and receives financial support through individuals, corporations, foundations, and other pubic and private entities.