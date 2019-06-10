Milwaukee Urban Leagues celebrates 100 Years In Style!

Founded in 1919 is the Milwaukee Urban League, to say they have been a pillar of resources for countless individuals would be an understatement. A partner of the National Urban League, it is their mission to provide minorities with assistance and motivation for a better life. Considering the social climate of that times in which they first began, the name of the celebration for this milestone is fitting,

The 34th annual Black White Ball too place Saturday June 8th at the Wisconsin Center. There were many guest from all nationalities, and walks of life who came together to celebrate this monumental occasion.

“I was just happy to get cute and celebrate with my people.” These were words from one woman who was enjoying her self.

“It has been a 100 years already?” One woman joked about her age, being 80+ I was sure to tell her she did not look a day over 40.

Members from Fox 6 and other media outlets were in attendance enjoying the festivities like everyone else, the entertainment was amazing as well as the speakers, which included executives from We Energies the events sponsor.

A classy event as people wore their back and white variations beautifully, and proudly as we all celebrated 100 years of service.

This country still has long way to go in the race for equality in all aspects of life, but with organizations like the Urban League we are fighting with the right weapons.