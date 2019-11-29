Milwaukee’s Institutions Invite you to Shop to Support MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY — this Sunday, December 1, 2019!

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, for the third consecutive year, more than 1,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 15 countries and four continents will offer inspired shopping inside museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday. The Pabst Mansion along with Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear, Harley-Davidson Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum and Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory are thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting its parent institution. Additionally, when patrons visit each participating organization register for a chance to win fun prizes and receive special offers.

“Consumers around Milwaukee can shop and give gifts with purpose from their local museum stores on Museum Store Sunday. Proceeds from purchases help sustain the museums’ service to the public at the same time. Museum Store Sunday highlights the opportunity for the public to support our local businesses, give back to our community through patronage of local non-profit museums, find unique holiday gifts and enjoy an entertaining and educational shopping experience at favorite museums with family and friends, all at the same time,” said Pamela Williams-Lime, President of the Pabst Mansion.

Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day to Be a Patron. Patrons can shop conscientiously, support museums and their missions through purchases this holiday season and year round in store or online.

To learn more about Museum Store Sunday, please visit: museumstoresunday.org.

Special Museum Store Sunday promotions include:

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Shop

Whether it’s a birthday, holiday or baby shower, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Shop is sure to meet visitor’s needs with unique and fun educational gifts for children. The shop offers educational and seasonal toys, books, puzzles, games and craft kits, and specializes in toys for infants and toddlers. All items are carefully chosen to meet the developmental needs of children age 10 and younger. The Museum is pleased to participate in Museum Store Sunday on December 1st by offering 20% off gift shop purchases. (Some exclusions may apply.) Museum Store Sunday Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. www.bbcmkids.org

Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear

The Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear, a non-profit organization, operates as a Milwaukee history museum in a historic building displaying the late Avrum Chudnow’s (1913 – 2005) extensive and eclectic collection of early 20th Century Americana. There is no admission needed to stop by the gift shop for a pop – Green River, Dang! That’s Good, and Caruso’s Soda will all be on sale – and to enter the Museum Store Sunday raffle on December 1st! Learn more about the strides made by Wisconsin women with exclusive postcards, pins, games and more from their Wisconsin Suffrage exhibit, or find the perfect gift for the history buff on that holiday list. Every purchase supports the preservation of this great city’s history, so join them for Museum Store Sunday and “Be a Patron!” Museum Store Sunday Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. www.chudnowmuseum.org

Harley-Davidson Museum

The stories found within the walls of the Harley-Davidson Museum® range far beyond the successes and trials of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand. The history of Harley-Davidson is woven into the history of America. Find exclusive items inspired by this history in “The Shop” at the Harley-Davidson Museum. The Shop offers unique merchandise available nowhere else in the world. From authentic archival reproductions made by skilled manufacturers to a collection of products that celebrate a proud history, don’t miss out on this opportunity to find that perfect holiday gift, including art, jewelry, apparel, books and much more! Museum Store Sunday Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html

Milwaukee Public Museum

Stop by the Marketplace or the Haymarket Candy Store, to find something for everyone on that holiday list! The curated collection of fun and educational toys will inspire future paleontologists, geologists, astronomers and historians. Pick up books on topics ranging from science to history, unique jewelry, home decor, sweet treats and much more. Stop by and see their 2019 Holiday ornaments featuring Simba the Lion! When patrons shop their stores, they are supporting MPM’S mission to inspire curiosity, excited minds and increase desire to preserve and protect the world’s natural and cultural diversity. Every purchase made goes towards programs like the Fossil Fuel Fund, Accessible Adventures, SPARK! and each of MPM’S unique exhibits. The MPM Marketplace is located on the ground floor, so visitors can stop in and pick up something special without paying an admission fee. Museum Store Sunday Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. www.mpm.edu

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

Experience a desert oasis, a tropical jungle and a Holiday Garden Show . . . all at one destination! The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as The Domes, is one of the most unique destinations in Milwaukee. Visit them on Sunday, December 1st to shop the one-of-a-kind finds that are inspired by each environment, and enjoy 10% off of all plants (20% for Members), a tea and tidbits tasting and two free tickets for their Membership raffle! Admission to all three domes and the store is only $7 for Milwaukee County residents, and $8 for out-of-town visitors. Museum Store Sunday Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. www.milwaukeedomes.org

Pabst Mansion

The Pabst Mansion, built between 1890 and 1892 for the famed beer baron Frederick Pabst and his wife Maria, is an award-winning house museum that epitomizes the splendor of America’s Gilded Age in Milwaukee. Open year-round, the Mansion invites visitors to tour this elaborate home filled with rich details, original furnishings and an exceptional collection of fine and decorative arts. Among the wares featured at the Pabst Mansion Gift Shop are a unique array of local artisan products such as Colonel Pabst All Malt Amber-Lager Worcestershire, Lit MKE PBR can candles and handcrafted Halo soap batched with Pabst beer, as well as a vast collection of exclusive PBR gear. Stop by the Mansion on Museum Store Sunday to receive $2 off admission with museum store purchases of $15 or more and a complimentary gift with shop purchases of $50 or more! Museum Store Sunday Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. www.pabstmansion.com

Media Contacts:

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Amanda Sobczak, [email protected], 414-390-5437, ext. 287

Jennifer James, [email protected], 414-390-5437, ext. 222

Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear

Steve Daily, [email protected], 414-273-1680

Joel Willems, [email protected], 414-273-1680

Harley-Davidson Museum

Tim McCormick, [email protected], 414-534-6180

Milwaukee Public Museum

Alexander Zapushek, [email protected], 414-278-2795

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

Mary Philipp, [email protected], 414-852-0369

Pabst Mansion

Leesa Slater Eaton, [email protected], 414-931-0808, ext 117

Dana Hanson, [email protected], 414-931-0808, ext 102

##

ABOUT PABST MANSION

The Pabst Mansion, Milwaukee’s most legendary residential landmark, was built by the famed brewing family between 1890 and 1892. It remains one of the largest and most expensive houses to have ever been constructed in the city. Filled with rich details executed in wood, stained glass and wrought iron, the Pabst Mansion is further enhanced by original furnishings and an exceptional collection of fine and decorative arts. Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion, Inc., a registered non-profit organization located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operates a vital house museum that preserves the legacy of the Pabst family and their impact on the citizens, history and culture of the Greater Milwaukee community. The Pabst Mansion is located at 2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue. For more information, please go to: www.pabstmansion.com.