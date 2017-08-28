Milwaukee’s World Peace Celebration: Hundreds Gather Together in Sherman Park, to Raise Awareness for Homelessness in Milwaukee Wisconsin

It was 8:00am on a Friday morning. There I was packing my little leopard suitcase, preparing for my second trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The entire morning, I kept thinking to myself, “How can change happen, if no one is willing to raise awareness or give back to the community?” I did not have an answer for the question, but I do believe that in order to see change, you have to be the change.

In the Uber, I read the World Peace Celebration flyer over and over again. -Sleepover in the park. (Sherman Park) Raising Awareness for Homeless Teens and Homeless Veterans. –

It wasn’t long before the thought hit me, only in America are there more abandoned homes than there are homeless people. Yet, communities are still trying to do something about the unfortunate epidemic.

Homeless veterans and homeless teens, that means there are a number of millennials who are dealing with an unstable place to call home. Overwhelmed with the thought at hand, I put my headphones in my ear as I boarded the plane.

According to The Odyssey Online, an American internet media company that provides information covering virtually all major topics, including politics, sports, fashion, technology, business, science, and health, the rates for millennial homelessness are growing. This weekend I was able to get a little insight as to possible ‘why’s’.

When I arrived at the event, I saw cops camping out in in the community to stuff a bus and collect school supply donations.

Shortly after, it wasn’t long until my work began.

A few individuals graced me with their perspectives of what they believe contributes to homelessness in the city of Milwaukee and what can possibly be done about it. For starters, I was told that opportunity is either obsolete or scarce in the black community.

Whether or not the people make way for opportunity to come or if they are innocently bypassed, residents believe that opportunity for school and jobs would allow individuals to be stable and independent.

Along with the woman I chatted with, there was an older gentleman (both parties will remain anonymous). He shared with me that the community needs to change their way of thinking. He adamantly believed that everything in this world is mind over matter.

You think; therefore, you are.

Aside from the weary situation at hand, I saw light at the end of the tunnel.

I saw hundreds of people coming together for a good cause. I heard words of encouragement surrounding the park and locking into the atmosphere.

I witnessed a fresh breeze of happiness and hope. I may have even snagged a hot dog or two!

Just like many other cities and geographical locations here in the world, there will never be a time that consists of no issues or tribulations. There will never be an issue-free economy. One thing that will happen, if perseverance overpowers procrastination, is change.

To millennials, and even to those who are not, your neighbor is your brother/sister. You should never look down on them. We are living in a world that has systematically and conveniently made it hard for the black man/woman to succeed. While that statement may be true, it is imperative that we do not feed off of the issue. We should never grant the enemy power.

A community that can grow together in unity, is a community that can never be broken.

