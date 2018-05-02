Minister Challenges Churches on Feminism

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ — Strong Man Ministries Director, Rev. Robert Kelley who also serves as President of parent organization, Open Door Communication Ministries, Inc., is currently focusing on feminism in the churches through his blog and social media posts as well as an upcoming Webcast that will feature his audio message, Great Women of God Mothers. The onetime only Webcast will take place on Thursday, May 10, 2018 starting at 7PM. The Web Page is thestrongmanofGod.org/Webcast.

Rev. Kelley began this latest focus on feminism in his weekly Strong Man Of God Blog April 8th. His intent under conviction of God is with biblical truth to pull down satanic strongholds of deceit such as worldly crafted feminism that redefines and marginalizes men built up in many churches. In honor of Mother’s Day, among the biblical truths he is proclaiming are God’s design and value of women! The goals are to raise awareness of feminism as a stronghold of deceit and its destructive consequences in the churches to include being a barrier to the biblical restoration of men. Also, to see professed Christians acting out of feminism come to repentance.

Author of The Strong Man Of God: Back To Basics, Kelley contends feminism is one of the most insidious deceptions of the past generation. In the Great Woman Of God Mothers message, he confronts the deceit that being a wife and mother as God designed these roles are no longer relevant. Christian women are challenged from the Word of God to resist this deceit and stand with the heart of an aspiring great woman of God in the image of Jesus Christ to please God and do His will! Information about Rev. Robert Kelley and Strong Man Ministries are available at thestrongmanofgod.org and Open Door Communication Ministries, Inc. at opendoorcommin.org.