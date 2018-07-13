Missing! Community asked to be on the lookout for Glendale teenager

Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

The community is asked to be on the lookout for Glendale teenager Teenasia Scobey-Polacheck, an Afr-ican American junior student at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay who has been missing since July 1 after running away from home.

Teenasia, a Glendale resident, was last seen Sunday, July 8, in the area of 15th and Center Street. A woman who lives in that Center Street neighborhood called the Glendale Police Department after she saw Teenasia’s story on television news.

She told Glendale police she remembered seeing Teenasia walking through the neighborhood and looking “as if she didn’t belong.”

Teenasia is a dark-complexioned, 16-year-old female, standing 5 foot-5 inches tall, weighing an athletic 160 Ibs. due to her involvement in school sports, according to her mother, Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck. She is also wearing her hair in a natural style.

Scobey-Polacheck revealed, in an MCJ interview, her daughter rode off angrily on her bicycle after her parents took her cell phone from her to prevent her from communicating with a 30-year-old African American male. (Though the male has been identified, the family and police won’t reveal his name because no charges have been filed against him and the family doesn’t want any retaliatory action taken against it).

Mrs. Polacheck said the family could not get a restraining order against the man because Teenasia reportedly liked and welcomed the attention the man gave her.

Teenasia met the man at her summer job, after which he repeatedly texted her on her cell phone and flirted with her. Though Teenasia’s father and Glendale police warned the man to stop contacting her, he continued.

Four days after she ran away (July 5), the family received two emails from Teenasia telling them she was safe. They haven’t heard from her since.

On Sunday, July 8, police called the Polachecks telling them they had learned their daughter had ridden her bike to the home of a Whitefish Bay family. Teenasia reportedly knew one of the children in that family. She told them she had been kicked out of her house.

Police then told the Polachecks Teenasia asked the Whitefish Bay family to drop her off at the 15th and Center Street location, which they did.

If you have any information regarding Teenasia’s whereabouts, contact the Glendale Police at (414) 228-1753