MKE Legend: Charles Walker

Although Milwaukee has an abundance of talent when it comes to the music industry, the Charles Walker Band is a force in the streets without a doubt. Milwaukee musician Charles Walker is a legend in the city, on his way with his team of greatness.

Charles Walker, former English teacher and current Band leader, is a man forcefully chasing his dreams with his crew, no matter what it takes. He’s been a musician for over 15 years, playing multiple instruments, including the saxophone and keys. Walker is truly a music fanatic and a hard worker. He and his band travel full time around the US blessing many crowds with their gifts, as seen on the Morning Blend.

After taking the time to interview him, I was encouraged to continue to push through any adversity that comes my way. Charles shared much knowledge about the ups and downs that comes with chasing your dreams. He discussed how things happen that you don’t expect and sometimes don’t like but stressed that it’s always up to you to keep going.

During the talk of “success” he says how important it is to define failure. “The only time you fail is when you give up. Everything else is a lesson.” He says.

I completely agree with his logic. In life, many things happen that we never see coming so when you begin to chase your dreams, it’s important not to expect everything to go your way. It’s not about things going your way, it’s about what you do with the obstacles that you face. Will you let it stop you or will you keep going?

This tells us that it’s optimism that fuels our dreams. Believing things will happen is an important step. Walker gave the analogy that when we see a baby trying to walk, when it falls, we don’t tell the baby to sit down, we encourage baby to keep trying. And that’s the same way we have to be if we truly want to make it. No matter what, we have to have a mentality that want to keep going.

Charles Walker’s incredible mindset doesn’t just reflect in his conversation. It reflects in his team in their funky performances. Their show is filled with positive energy, great vibes, and pure talent. Anytime he and his team take the stage they rock it out whether it 10 people or 10,000 people watching. You can always tell that they love what they do and they have a fun way of touching the souls of many.

Charles Walker, thank you for all that you put in in all that you do. Our city needs more vibes and more examples of true dream chasing like you.