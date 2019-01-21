MKE Legend: Reggie ‘Smooth Az Butta’ Brown

Although the city is filled with many people doing amazing things, as time progresses, I believe it’s essential for us to acknowledge the legends that have been here to pave the way. Reggie ‘Smooth Az Butta’ Brown has definitely made his mark on our city as a true legend. Many of us know him as a radio personally and DJ with iHeart Radio (v100). Some of us know him from his special guest/host club appearances. And others may know him from his works around the city.

Either way, if you’ve been in the city for the past 20 years, but not limited to, you have to know Smooth Az Butta. Reggie was born and raised in Milwaukee and is proud of it. He loves his city and has a heart for the people in it. This allows him to spread love in all that he does.

I recently had the opportunity to interview him about his journey and I was excited to learn about the adventures of his career. He has worked and connected with hundreds of celebrities, building relationships with many of them. He’s also traveled across the country hosting numerous of events for communities.

But Reggie ‘Smooth Az Butta’ didn’t just pop up and become great. He worked for everything that has been given to him. Reggie attended Riverside and Marshall for broadcasting but he had always been a music fanatic. When he was in 10th grade he was asked to DJ for the homecoming dance and after pulling it off, many schools began to hear his name.

The schools then began to allow him to DJ at Noon dances. Then he began to throw his own parties and everyone loved it. It was something he loved to do and everyone respected him for it.

When Butta Brown graduated from school he went off to college for filming. He had an interest in filming but in one way or another he felt lead to do what he’s always done. It was his gift, his happy place, his passion.

Reggie is a man with great energy and integrity. He stands for what he believes in but also wants to do right by his people. He personally extends his telephone number out to others in hopes to help someone going through. He’s always had a passion for his city and it shows through his actions.

Reggie ‘Smooth Az Butta’ Brown is an incredible source in our city. It’s great to know that his arms are open and that he wants to be an inspiration for those to come. He’s definitely legendary.

Reggie, thank you for all you do and never stop doing you. Much love to you.