MKE Legend: Robert L. Mays of United Realtors Group

Over the weekend I had the opportunity to sit down with Mr. Robert Mays, Vice President of the United Realty Group. This special group of realtors was founded in 1975. It was made up of black realtors from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This is Mr. Mays last year serving our community before retirement. That alone says a lot to a millennial like me. Not only did he and all of the other realtors that joined put in lots of hard work, their dedication to the mission inspired me most.

I believe this team of realtors truly deserve much praise as they fought a great battle for blacks in our city over the years. Mr. Mays informed me that their group was founded due to the mistreatment of black people in business, real estate business to be exact.

He says that many of the whites didn’t want anything to do with blacks so the realtors would insist on persuading blacks to buy property in the inner city, instead of the outskirts and suburbs.

Mays claims that many realtors would tell stories to black families so that they would change their minds about the particular purchase in mind. Thus leading to this phenomenal group of black realtors, uniting in a way no one expected.

The United Realty Group did so well that they grossed over 1 million dollars in commissions by their third year in business. This made other realty companies uncomfortable when it came to sales. So in contrast they began to hire blacks to compete with the United Realtors.

None the less, through the ups and downs, the United Realty Group stood for over 4 decades. They were also known for their Christmas extravaganza held the first 5 years of launching the company. Every year, they put together a Christmas Party where they invited other realtors, the banks and title companies that they dealt with, and even friends and family. Everyone would come together and have a great time, networking and appreciation all services as well as support.

Groups like this is exactly what can make a change in today’s world. Uniting is by far a powerful source of elevation. Thinking of how incredible this realty group was, I can only wish for many more epic collaborations here, in our city.

Much respect to all the standing realtors of the United Realtors Group and may those who have passed live forever. Special thanks to Mr. Robert L. Mays for all of his time, hard work, and dedication to serving our people in our city.