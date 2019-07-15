MKE Monday Juice: Shawn DeKay of Dream Lab

Milwaukee is a place full of many hidden gems. There’s so many dope people to meet and so many places to discover. Whether you’re looking for coffee, breakfast, lunch, or just a co-working space, Milwaukee has lots to offer. For instance Shawn DeKay, Owner of Dream Lab, has a space specifically designed for dreamers and artistic creatives.

The Dream Lab, located at 327 West National Street, is literally a lab for dreams. People can choose to come in for coffee and other snacks in the morning or even hookah at night. The Dream Lab is open for artists and other creatives who need a space whether to showcase their art or even launch their clothing lines.

Although Shawn is okay with whatever his business blossoms into, his overall mission is to be a resource/support system for aspiring artists and to expand the Milwaukee art scene. Shawn says waking up everyday and meeting new people everyday has been the best part. Meeting artists that inspire him and others who get encouraged by him is the greatest joy.

DeKay says the toughest part sometimes is staying true to the vision and being successful in business. Simply because the two are hard. But he takes pride in his vision and treats it accordingly.

Shawn believes the best thing dreamers can do is to stop getting in your own way. It’s important to just go for it. You are the only person holding you back. “Fear is fake,” he says.

Ultimately, Shawn’s vision for the Milwaukee art scene is one of great passion. He want to connect with good vibes. He values people that can learn from each other. You don’t have to be Hollywood famous. He has no list of people that he wants to work with, just good people.

Shawn DeKay, I personally appreciate what you do. The Dream Lab is an incredible vibe. Thanks for keeping it open for the community to get involved. It means a lot.