MKE Monday Sauce: The ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

Queen Aretha Franklin is surely a legend to all generations and well respected across any nation. Her supreme voice and record breaking grind speaks volumes to us in many ways.

Forty-Four Grammy nominations and 18 wins says HUSTLE in all caps. To have hit singles from the 60’s on up is a long time to be great and great she was. Ms. Franklin touched many hearts, including President Obama as she brought him to tears when she sang. Her single “Respect” became the theme for the civil rights movement. That’s power. Anytime Aretha hit the stage it was no question that we all were in for a treat.

Pancreatic Cancer may have taken her body but her soul will be found in every song we play of hers. As she crosses over to life after life we are pleased to know that she will live forever. Her music, passion, and voice will never die to the world. She came as a complete blessing and she’s leaving us the same. Live forever, Queen of Soul, Ms. Aretha Franklin.

There will be a public viewing for the Queen of Soul from 9-9p.m. on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, according to the Detroit News.