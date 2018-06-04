Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin Provides Free Baby Shower

Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. recently offered a free community baby shower to Milwaukee families in celebration of Mother’s Day. More than 200 moms came to the event. Parents attended educational sessions on safe sleep, infant mortality, dental care, nutrition and breast feeding. Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.’s physicians, clinicians and benefit coordinator were present to answer health and insurance related questions. The mission of Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. is to provide accessible, quality primary and related health care services to Milwaukee residents, with the continuing emphasis on medically-underserved families and individuals.

“Helping new moms improve maternal health by increasing awareness about the importance of prenatal and postnatal care is aligned with Molina’s mission of providing quality care to those in need,” shared Babette Honore, director of community engagement for Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. to host this baby shower for new and expecting parents who may otherwise not have one.”



Parents in attendance enjoyed healthy foods and beverage, as well as played baby shower games to win raffle prizes. Guests also received gift bags filled with diapers, hand sanitizers, a baby bath set, baby wipes, disposable bibs, medicine spoons, outlet covers, stress balls, and water bottles courtesy of Molina.

ABOUT MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF WISCONSIN

Since 2004, Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company serves approximately 118,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace programs across the eastern half of the state.