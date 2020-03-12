Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin Waives COVID-19 Testing Costs for Members

Last week, Molina Healthcare (“Molina”) announced it would waive costs associated with testing for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, for all Molina members.

This waiver applies to the test for coronavirus and its subsequent medical attention, including all physician, urgent care, or emergency department visits, that are directly associated with coronavirus testing. Details of the coverage policy have been shared with Molina’s provider network groups.

“We are diligently tracking developments concerning potential coronavirus cases in Wisconsin,” said Scott Johnson, president of Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin. Molina is committed to ensuring our members’ tests and treatments occur as quickly as possible. We have also made the appropriate preparations to safeguard Molina members, employees, providers, and partners during this time.”

The leadership at Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin is working closely with Molina’s executive task force, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of State Health Services. The ongoing focus is to continually evaluate and communicate information to Molina members, network providers, employees, and government partners about the coronavirus situation.

Additionally, Molina has shared its COVID-19 Medical Policy and a Q&A document with Molina’s in-network providers to ensure alignment with the medical care Molina members receive during this time.

About Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin

Since 2010, Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. The company serves members through Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace programs across the eastern half of the state. Visit molinahealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.