Monday Night Football Photos: Packers vs, 49ers

On Monday night in front of a national audience watching on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers improved their record to 3-2-1 by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 33-30 at legendary Lambeau Field. After a bad game against the Detroit Lions last week, Packers Placekicker Mason Crosby redeemed himself big-time by kicking the game winning field goal after Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers marched the team downfield with brilliant passes to his receivers with no time-outs and only 67 seconds left on the clock to set up the winning kick. The Packers have a bye next Sunday, giving Packers players–especially Rodgers and star wide receiver Randall Cobb–time to heal.”