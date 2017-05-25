Monique Claps Back at Adrienne Bailone’s Comment on The Real Talk Show

Mońique has been under the radar ever since winning an Oscar award for best supporting actress in the 2009 drama film Precious.

As the film director, Lee Daniels put it, Mońique has been “blackballed” by Hollywood.

“I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago,” the 47-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “And he said to me, ‘Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed.’ And I said, ‘I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?’ And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play the game.’”

The ‘game’ refers to Oscar Campaigning. Hollywood relies heavily on Oscar campaigning to win Oscars. This involves doing almost anything to get your movie seen. Actors must engage with academy voters and publicists on a level other than being an actor in the selected movie. This includes being a part of ads, lobbying, parties, screeners and sometimes even, some say, dredging up the competition’s past.

Academy voter and publicist Stu Zakim says that the logic behind leading in campaigning is the hope that you’ll be influenced less by campaign tactics and more by the film. Funded by the studios, an Oscar campaign can cost anywhere between $3 million to $10 million, according to research by Variety.

Mońique did not want to participate in the politics of Hollywood, which resulted in her being blackballed.

“Mo’Nique is a creative force to be reckoned with,” the statement reads. “Her demands through ‘Precious’ were not always in line with the campaign. This soured her relationship with the Hollywood community. I consider her a friend. I have and will always think of her for parts that we can collaborate on. However, the consensus among the creative teams and powers thus far were to go another way with these roles,” Lee Daniels said in a statement.

Mońique shared that she was supposed to play the role that Oprah Winfrey played in The Butler. She also said that she was offered a role in the hit tv series Empire as well as the role as Richard Pryor’s grandmother [in a new biopic about the late comedian].

“Each of those things that [Daniels] offered me was taken off the table. They all just went away. But that’s just part of the business, you know? I can’t be upset at anybody, ’cause life is too good. It’s just what it is.”

Naturally, as an actress not making any new movies or being in the eye of the public because of this alleged ‘blackball’ scandal, Mońique took to the stage on her show to express her feelings towards Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels.

Video contains strong suggestive language



Going viral, the video reach many talk shows and many tv hosts’ platforms. Including talk show The Real.

Introducing the controversial situation as one of the panels’ topics, tv cohost Adrienne Bailon had a mouth full to say about the ‘loud and boisterous‘ comedian.



“I have an issue with people thinking that every time someone is loud or boisterous or saying something negative, that that’s them keeping it real.”

“Why does it always have to be that, just because you’re all over the place being loud and making a lot of noise, that that’s the truth and that’s real? Why can’t keeping it real be classy? Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘let me hold my peace and let me move on?’ Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘you know what – they may have done that but I’m going to respect that and move forward.’ Why can’t that be keeping it real?”

After this episode of The Real, people really started talking! Some saying that Adrienne was out of place for calling Mońique loud and boisterous. And there were many viewers and commentators who agreed that what was said, was true.

Mońique, on the other hand, had a few other words to say. After receiving tweets from viewers asking her how did she feel about what was said, the comedian took to Twitter, tagging Adrienne Bailon in a series of tweets:

“My loves. This BABY gets a pass. She is to [sic] young to even begin to understand.”

“However @AdrienneBailon if you would like to discuss we open.”

After receiving no response, Mońique kept going with the tweets

“@AdrienneBailon we await your reply sister. This is Mo’Nique. I hope I’m not being to [sic] loud for you. Lol.”

“@AdrienneBailon by the way I am fighting for young sisters like you who haven’t won an Academy Award.”

“@AdrienneBailon if u really want 2tell us something, my husband and I would b more than happy to come on the show, you can tell us directly.

I guess we need not to come for Ms. Mońique. (Unless she sends for you.) Mońique came for Adrienne’s career, and underestimated her not understanding or knowing what she was talking about in The Real’s most recent episode.

We’ll see how this feud unfolds.

